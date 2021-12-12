On Friday, a Chiefs player’s older brother was reportedly killed.

On Friday, an older brother of a Kansas City Chiefs player was reportedly killed.
T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, the eldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, was killed on Friday night.
Harrison, 32, was stabbed to death in Sneed’s hometown of Minden, Louisiana, according to police.
Sneed credited Harrison for raising him until he was six years old in a piece written by Chiefs insider Sam McDowell last month.
Chiefs Player’s Older Brother Reportedly Killed On Friday
Chiefs Player’s Older Brother Reportedly Killed On Friday
TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, was stabbed and killed last night in Minden, Louisiana. A woman has been charged in his death: https://t.co/xacOzzU2KY
— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 11, 2021