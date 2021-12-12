On Friday, a Chiefs player’s older brother was reportedly killed.

On Friday, an older brother of a Kansas City Chiefs player was reportedly killed.

T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, the eldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, was killed on Friday night.

Harrison, 32, was stabbed to death in Sneed’s hometown of Minden, Louisiana, according to police.

Sneed credited Harrison for raising him until he was six years old in a piece written by Chiefs insider Sam McDowell last month.

