On Friday, Cardale Jones reveals who he’ll be rooting for.

Cardale Jones will be watching the big games even though Ohio State isn’t in the College Football Playoff this season.

Jones revealed who he’ll be rooting for in the Cotton Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Alabama and Cincinnati are the teams competing in this year’s Cotton Bowl.

“Let’s go Cincy,” Jones wrote on Twitter in response to the game.

Jones’ support for Cincinnati is unsurprising.

It’d be strange to see a former Ohio State quarterback back Alabama.

Cardale Jones Reveals Who He’s Rooting For On Friday

Cardale Jones Reveals Who He’s Rooting For On Friday