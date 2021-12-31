On Friday Morning, A Former Green Bay Packers Star Passed Away

On Friday morning, a former Green Bay Packers player died.

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone died this morning, according to the team.

He was 95 years old when he died.

Cone was the oldest living former Green Bay Packers player.

He was a member of the Green Bay Packers from 1951 to 1957 before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.

Cone was primarily a fullback with Green Bay, rushing for 1,156 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he also served as a placekicker.

During his career, Cone hit 59 field goals and converted 929 percent of extra points.

He also holds the distinction of kicking Lambeau Field’s first extra point and field goal.

