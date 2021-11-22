On Friday, Scott Frost names one big key for Nebraska.

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will try to finish the season on a high note, but they will face a difficult challenge.

Nebraska has just suffered yet another humiliating defeat.

Last Saturday, the Huskers were defeated 35-28 by the Wisconsin Badgers.

To make matters worse, Adrian Martinez was injured during the game and will be unavailable for Friday’s game.

Frost must find a way to motivate his players despite being without a starting quarterback and having little to play for.

He may have figured out how to do it.

Frost said during his Monday press conference that limiting mistakes and winning the turnover battle are key to beating Iowa this Saturday.

It’s not rocket science, but the Huskers should be fine if they take care of the football.

He is correct in his assessment.

Iowa has won the turnover battle in every game it has played this season.

The Hawkeyes turned the ball over seven times in their two losses, compared to only one forced turnover.

Scott Frost will undoubtedly emphasize ball security to his players for the remainder of the week.

It could be the deciding factor in whether you win or lose.

This Friday, Frost and the Huskers face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

