On Friday, the 49ers began playing with a new quarterback.

On Friday, the 49ers brought in a new quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to start Trey Lance at quarterback this Sunday because Jimmy Garoppolo is doubtful to play.

In the NFL, there aren’t many better secondary options than Lance.

After all, he was chosen with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

In this year’s draft, the No. 3 overall pick was made.

Lance is the only healthy quarterback on the 49ers’ 53-man roster, which is a problem.

The 49ers have just activated Nate Sudfeld from their practice squad in order to bolster the position for Week 17.

“The 49ers activated quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad, indicating that they will need an extra quarterback on Sunday and that Trey Lance will start.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday, “Houston.”

