On Friday, the Dolphins interviewed one candidate for ten hours.

The Dolphins interviewed Mike McDaniel for 10 hours on Friday, according to NFL insider Peter Schrager.

Today is Kellen Moore’s job interview,” Schrager tweeted.

Since the 2017 season, McDaniel has played for the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2021, he was promoted to offensive coordinator after serving as their run game coordinator.

McDaniel has gotten a lot of praise for his use of playmakers like Deebo Samuel.

He appears to know how to elicit the best performance from his offensive players.

