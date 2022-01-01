On Friday, the New Orleans Saints received four players back.

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints received the return of four players.

The New Orleans Saints were without a few key players due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Monday night.

Fortunately for Sean Payton, assistance is on the way for Week 17.

Wide receiver Deonte Harris, running back Dwayne Washington, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, and defensive back KeiVarae Russell were officially activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Friday.

Out of all of them, Harris is the most well-known.

This season, the All-Pro return specialist has 31 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints’ passing attack may benefit from Harris’ return this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

