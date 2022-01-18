On her way to collect Ronaldo’s Fifa award, Georgina Rodriguez goes into the cockpit and gushes about the ‘unique’ Ronaldo.

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ gushed over Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo after he won the Fifa Special Award in Zurich on Monday night.

In Switzerland, the 36-year-old was honored for his international goal-scoring achievements.

Following his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in September, Ronaldo was presented with the award.

With his goals, he surpassed Iran’s Ali Daei as the all-time leading international goalscorer.

Rodriguez was quick to congratulate Ronaldo, sharing photos of herself on stage with her beau, in the audience, and in the cockpit before their flight.

“Fifa Special Award,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

The all-time leading scorer.

May God continue to bless you and your family.

“You are one-of-a-kind; thank you for bringing us so much joy and teaching us the value of perseverance and dedication.

“Dad, we adore you.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his delight at receiving the award, which he traveled to with pregnant girlfriend Rodriguez and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.

“First and foremost, I must express my gratitude to my teammates, particularly the national team in recent years,” he said.

“I never thought I’d break the record, scoring 115 points – the previous high was 109, right? So, six goals ahead.”

I’m incredibly honored to receive this special award from FIFA, an organization I hold in high regard.

“Of course, I owe gratitude to my family, my wife, and my children – and I’ll soon be a father once more, so I’m very proud.”

It’s a fantastic accomplishment.

“I’m still enthralled by the game.”

Not just to score goals, but also to keep myself entertained, as I’ve been playing football since I was five or six years old.

“Even in training, I enjoy getting out on the field.”

Even though I’ll be 37 in a few months, I’m still motivated.

“I’m in a good mood, and I’m feeling motivated.”

I’ve been working hard since I was 18 years old and will continue to do so in the future.

I adore the sport, and I intend to keep playing it.

“When people ask how many more years I plan to play, I tell them, ‘I hope to play four or five more years.'”

Despite scoring 46 goals in 2021, Ronaldo was not among the three men shortlisted for the Best Men’s Award, which was won for the second year in a row by Robert Lewandowski.

