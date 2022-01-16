On His Departure, Ohio State Assistant Coach Issues a Heartfelt Statement

A Heartfelt Statement From An Ohio State Assistant Coach On His Departure

The Ohio State football staff has seen a lot of turnover recently, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Kerry Coombs, the defensive coordinator, and Al Washington, the linebackers coach, were among those who were replaced.

On his way out the door, the latter had a message for Buckeyes players.

Washington wrote: “The players, the players, the players.”

“I’m grateful for all of the young men I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the last three years.”

Ohio State Assistant Coach Issues Heartfelt Statement On Departure

Ohio State Assistant Coach Issues Heartfelt Statement On Departure