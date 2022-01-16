On His Departure, Ohio State Assistant Coach Issues a Heartfelt Statement

A Heartfelt Statement From An Ohio State Assistant Coach On His Departure
The Ohio State football staff has seen a lot of turnover recently, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Kerry Coombs, the defensive coordinator, and Al Washington, the linebackers coach, were among those who were replaced.
On his way out the door, the latter had a message for Buckeyes players.
Washington wrote: “The players, the players, the players.”
“I’m grateful for all of the young men I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the last three years.”
Ohio State Assistant Coach Issues Heartfelt Statement On Departure
Ohio State Assistant Coach Issues Heartfelt Statement On Departure
— Al Washington (@CoachWash56) January 16, 2022
Five keys to winning a championship for Ohio State in 2022:
– Defense must improve significantly
– C.J. Stroud must continue elite play
– Buckeyes must be able to trust run game
– Ohio State must start season strong
– Buckeyes must get revenge in The Game https://t.co/hNOOMaRos1
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 12, 2022