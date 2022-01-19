On His O-Line, Bruce Arians Is Brutally Honest.

Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a man of few words.

Wednesday, he stayed true to his brand.

During his press conference, Arians was asked if he was concerned about the Bucs’ offensive line injuries.

“If they were all healthy, I’d be concerned,” Arians said.

“I’m hellaciously concerned if they’re not healthy.”

