On his personal record, Bill Belichick makes a brutally honest admission.

On his personal record, Bill Belichick has made a frank admission.

The New England Patriots easily defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to win their tenth game of the 2021 season.

With this victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ties Don Shula for the most 10-win seasons in his career.

Belichick, as usual, was not one to brag or even acknowledge the accomplishment.

He expressed his gratitude for the honor, but credited it to his teammates.

“It’s flattering, but the players are the ones who make it happen.”

Belichick said, “Players win games.”

In his 33 years as a head coach, Don Shula had 20 seasons with ten or more wins.

The Baltimore Colts had four of them, and the Miami Dolphins had the other sixteen.

But Belichick has done so several years ahead of Shula.

Belichick has only had one 10-win season with the Cleveland Browns and 19 with the Patriots in his 27-year career.

Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Personal Record

Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Personal Record