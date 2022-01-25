On his surprise return to Barcelona, Lionel Messi is greeted by a throng of fans as he dines with Xavi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

On his surprise return to Barcelona, Lionel Messi is greeted with a throng of fans as he dines with Xavi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

LIONEL MESSI has returned to Barcelona after being left out of Argentina’s squad for the upcoming matches against Chile and Colombia.

After being spotted in the Catalan capital by fans and local media, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner sparked immediate speculation that he was discussing a return to his boyhood club.

He had flown back to Spain from Paris to celebrate Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez’s 42nd birthday with ex-teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, it was later revealed.

Last night, they dined together at a Japanese restaurant with their wives, with Pepe Costa, the legend’s friend and advisor who left Barca when the father-of-three left for Paris-Saint-Germain last summer, also joining them.

As he left, Messi posed for selfies and signed Barcelona shirts for fans who had gathered outside the upmarket eatery, but he refused to speak to journalists who had gathered as well.

The footballer’s unexpected return to the club where he spent the majority of his career came just days after newly-signed Barcelona right-back Dani Alves publicly urged Messi to follow in his footsteps by returning to the club to finish his career.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned,” the Brazilian said.

I’ve already told him that he won’t be in a better situation than this.

“When I left, he told me the same thing.

It would be ideal if Messi finished his career in Barcelona.”

After a full recovery from Covid, Messi made his PSG comeback on Sunday, coming off the bench in the second half to replace Neymar.

Bishop Emmanuel Gobilliard, the Auxiliary Bishop of Lyon, presented him with a Vatican Athletics shirt signed by the Pope after the 4-0 victory over Reims.

Vatican Athletics is the Vatican City’s first official sports team.

Messi’s exclusion from Argentina’s squad is said to have been reached during talks between the PSG striker and Lionel Scaloni, the team’s manager.

The South Americans have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

The 34-year-old father of three spent Christmas and New Year’s in his hometown of Rosario, but was forced to stay longer due to coronavirus.

Messi and his wife were captured on camera singing and dancing at a private party where they met Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio.

After being blamed for Messi’s Covid, the DJ went to the extraordinary length of posting his negative Covid result online.

