On Instagram, Eric Cantona claims to be the new manager of Manchester United, taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 55-year-old Red Devils legend made a hilarious Instagram video claiming he had been named head coach of his former club.

“Hello my friends,” he joked alongside the caption ‘Breaking news!’

I’d like to inform you, in confidence, that I’ve been appointed as Manchester United’s new manager.

“I’ll tell you about my fantastic team later.”

“I’ll be in touch soon.”

The announcement was obviously a joke, but Red Devils fans reacted positively, hailing him as “the king.”

Cantona joined Manchester United from Leeds for £1.2 million in November 1992 and went on to become one of the club’s most famous players.

The Frenchman played for Sir Alex Ferguson for five seasons, scoring 82 goals in 185 games.

Cantona left the Theatre of Dreams with four Premier League winners medals and two FA Cups despite leaving in 1997.

Ironically, he played alongside recently sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his final season.

During the 1996-97 season, the two scored 34 goals in total across all competitions, demonstrating their impressive chemistry.

Man United went on to win the Premier League by seven points over Newcastle, but they were unable to repeat their success in Europe, as they were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by eventual champions Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, the search for Solskjaer’s long-term successor continues.

Names like Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers, and Erik ten Hag have been linked with the job.

United must also find an interim coach to lead the team until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick is in charge of the team, which began with a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are still looking for a temporary replacement.

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and ex-Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia are two names that have reportedly been approached about the position.