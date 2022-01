On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Departure on Wednesday, the NFL Community Reacts.

In the Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly injured his shoulder.

Jimmy G, on the other hand, appears to be in good shape for Saturday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, Garoppolo was able to get some practice time in.

The 49ers quarterback appeared to be in good shape, according to reports, and had some zip on the ball.