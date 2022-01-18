On Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the Suns defeated the Spurs.

The Suns defeated the Spurs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Suns defeated the Spurs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Booker’s season-high 48 points made the day.

Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points, five rebounds, and six assists in San Antonio.

ISTANBUL (TURKEY) ISTANBUL ISTANBUL ISTANBUL ISTANBUL

The Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game on Martin Luther King Day, 121-107, over the San Antonio Spurs, thanks to Devin Booker’s season-high 48 points.

At the end of the first quarter, Phoenix had a 32-29 lead.

At the end of the third quarter, San Antonio led 91-87 at the ATandT Center.

By the end of the fourth period, the Suns had won their 34th game.

On the road, Phoenix has won six straight games, including five straight in San Antonio.

Booker had 48 points, five rebounds, and six assists in an away win.

Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Bismack Biyombo both had double-doubles despite the absence of injured starter Deandre Ayton.

Paul had 15 points and 12 assists, and Biyombo had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The losing team’s Jakob Poltl, an Austrian center, had a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

With the victory, Phoenix improved to a 34-9 win-loss record.

The Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Jazz.

At Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 101-95, led by LeBron James’ 25 points.

Stanley Johnson and Russell Westbrook both scored 15 points.

Rudy Gobert, a French center who had missed the previous five games before returning on Sunday, scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Utah.

Los Angeles Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference standings with 22 wins and 22 losses this season.

Here are the results:

The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 104-92.

The Charlotte Hornets lost 87-97 to the New York Knicks.

Washington Wizards 117-98 vs.

The 76ers are a basketball team based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-107 vs.

The Brooklyn Nets are a professional basketball team based in

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-106.

Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings 139-133.

The Indiana Pacers are a professional basketball team based in

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, 121-114

Bucks of Milwaukee

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Orlando Magic have a record of 88-98.

The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 104-99.

Raptors of Toronto

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 104-102.

Thunderbirds of Oklahoma

The Spurs defeated the Suns 107-121.

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers 101-95.