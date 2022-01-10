On Monday, a Hall Of Fame Wide Receiver in the National Football League passed away.

On Monday, a wide receiver from the National Football League’s Hall of Fame passed away.

On Monday, wide receiver Don Maynard, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, died.

He died in his sleep at the age of 86.

Maynard is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the New York Jets.

He was instrumental in the team’s victory in Super Bowl III.

The Jets were the last team in the league to retire No. 1 overall.

Years ago, Maynard was given the number 13 as a tribute.

During his legendary career, he had 633 catches for 11,834 yards.

"Former (hashtag)Jets, (hashtag)Giants, and (hashtag)Cardinals WR Don Maynard has passed away at the age of 86, according to the @ProFootballHOF."

"Rest in peace to a JetsNY Titans legend," NFL insider Mike Garafolo wrote.

