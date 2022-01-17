On Monday, a long-time MLB pitcher announced his retirement.

According to Mike Maulini of FanSided, Francisco Liriano has decided to call it a career.

Liriano played in the Major Leagues for 21 years.

In 2005, he made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins.

He’s also pitched for the White Sox, Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’ve been reflecting on my career and thinking about my future for a while now,” Liriano told FanSided.

“I’ve decided to retire from professional baseball after a 20-year career after many discussions with my family, friends, and others who care about me.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the coaches and fans who have supported me throughout my baseball career, both in the United States and in the Dominican Republic.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to my wife and children for their unwavering support; I’ll miss playing, but I’ll continue to follow the game as I work with my children on their own baseball journey.”

“Hopefully, another Liri will join MLB in the near future (no pressure)!”

