On Monday, Bill Belichick gave an amazing press conference.

During Bill Belichick’s press conference on Monday, the impossible happened.

You’d be correct if you guessed that he smiled.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston asked him a question during the press conference.

Perry’s child was making noise in the background while he was asking his question about Kristian Wilkerson.

Belichick praised it and joked that Perry is multitasking.

Video: Great Bill Belichick Press Conference Moment On Monday

