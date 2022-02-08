On Monday, everybody said the same thing about Eric Bieniemy.

On Monday, everyone said the same thing about Eric Bieniemy.

On Monday night, the NFL hiring cycle came to an end, and Eric Bieniemy’s name was not called.

The offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs has been passed over for a head coaching job once again.

The fans are dissatisfied.

Bieniemy is currently being touted as a possible NFL head coach by many.

Eric Bieniemy is well-deserving of a head coaching job at this point.

What the hell is going on here?

And Eric Bieniemy will now officially return to the Chiefs for his fifth season as their offensive coordinator. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2022

This dude has taken Pat Mahomes and the chiefs to 4 straight AFC title games and a first year coordinator who looks like logic is the new HC of the dolphins… nasty nasty work NFL https://t.co/VWsi5WduiO — Ghost 🇬🇾 (@GhostFaceDrizzy) February 7, 2022

This makes no sense. Dude should be THE TOP HC candidate every year. https://t.co/3EEaQndbOu — Nick Baker 🚲 (@NJBwrites) February 7, 2022

As a Chiefs fan I’m not complaining, but how many more years this guy gotta be the best OC in football before a team decides to hire him. Some very skeptical people getting hired in that timeframe as well… https://t.co/uciFESyCgT — Ryan Andrade (@Ku_Bball_Fan) February 7, 2022