On Monday, everyone said the same thing about David Culley.

Despite the fact that the Houston Texans are set to hire Lovie Smith as their next head coach, fans and the media are still outraged over David Culley’s death.

When Houston finished 4-13 in Culley’s first season, he was fired.

Despite being placed in an impossible situation, he managed to keep the Texans in many games.

They even beat the Chargers late in the season and came within a whisker of defeating the Titans in Week 18.

Davis Mills, the quarterback, showed some promise under Culley.

He threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Houston then conducted a thorough coaching search before hiring Smith, who served as Culley’s defensive coordinator last season.

The way this all went down has angered the NFL community.

