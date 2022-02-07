On Monday, everyone said the same thing about David Culley.

On Monday, everyone was saying the same thing about David Culley.

Despite the fact that the Houston Texans are set to hire Lovie Smith as their next head coach, fans and the media are still outraged over David Culley’s death.

When Houston finished 4-13 in Culley’s first season, he was fired.

Despite being placed in an impossible situation, he managed to keep the Texans in many games.

They even beat the Chargers late in the season and came within a whisker of defeating the Titans in Week 18.

Davis Mills, the quarterback, showed some promise under Culley.

He threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Houston then conducted a thorough coaching search before hiring Smith, who served as Culley’s defensive coordinator last season.

The way this all went down has angered the NFL community.

In the end, the #Texans fired David Culley just to end up hiring his defensive coordinator as the replacement. Should be safe to say that was not the plan when they originally fired Culley. https://t.co/zMQF9D2Zmj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2022

The Texans fired David Culley, then conducted an extensive coaching search, then hired Lovie Smith. Smith hasn’t been a head coach in seven years or had a winning season in 10 years. O’Brien. Culley. Smith. In a span of three years. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 7, 2022

Texans fired David Culley for no damn reason lmao — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) February 7, 2022

I don’t understand how David Culley gets fired after the Texans overachieved in 2021 but one of his assistants gets the full-time gig for 2022. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) February 7, 2022

Remind me again why in the hell the Texans fired David Culley? — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) February 7, 2022

So the Texans hired a coach they could’ve hired like five seconds after they fired David Culley? Who was already on the same staff? After all of that hoopla? Texans gonna Texan. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 7, 2022

The Texans really fired David Culley to get Josh McCown only to tell McCown he won’t get the job and give it to Lovie Smith just to do the same thing next offseason. — Rohan Chakravarthi (@rohanSports27) February 7, 2022

Lovie Smith is a better NFL head coach than David Culley. But if the Texans fired Culley to ultimately promote his DC, it’s entirely fair to rip the process. Smith wasn’t a candidate for weeks. Suddenly, Houston wants him as the head coach? Well-run teams don’t operate this way. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 7, 2022