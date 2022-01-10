On Monday morning, Rex Ryan, the head coach of the National Football League, was humiliated.

On Monday morning, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was not happy with Rex Ryan.

On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan ripped Staley for calling a timeout late in overtime.

Ryan also believes the Chargers would be in the playoffs if Staley hadn’t used that timeout.

“As NFL fans, we’re being robbed,” Ryan said.

“He coaches like he’s a division three coach who no one notices.”

It’s difficult to miss the playoffs with a franchise quarterback, but you did it.”

