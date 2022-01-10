On Monday morning, two NFL head coaches were fired.

Two NFL head coaches were fired on Monday morning, according to reports.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports, both fired their head coaches after the regular season ended in 2021.

According to multiple reports from Monday morning, both Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and Bears head coach Matt Nagy have been fired.

Prior to the end of the 2021 regular season, both Zimmer and Nagy were rumored to be on the hot seat.

The #Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022