On Monday Night, a Rams veteran will make NFL history.

Andrew Whitworth, the left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, is about to make NFL history.

On Sunday, the veteran offensive lineman celebrates his 40th birthday.

He’ll start his 232nd game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, making him the first player over 40 to start at left tackle in NFL history.

“It’s pretty amazing, it’s great,” the 16th-year starter said of the accomplishment, according to ESPN. “I’ll definitely be emotional about it and very thankful.”

