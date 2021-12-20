On Monday Night, There Will Be Two NFL Games: Here’s The Schedule

On Monday Night, There Are Two NFL Games: Here’s The Schedule

On Monday nights, there is typically only one NFL game, but due to a rescheduled game, we have a doubleheader today.

The Raiders take on the Browns in the first game, which starts at 5 p.m.

Last week, the Browns experienced a large COVID outbreak, forcing the NFL to postpone the game by one day.

Baker Mayfield, the Browns’ starting quarterback, was unable to test his way out of COVID protocols.

Nick Mullens will start because backup Case Keenum was unable to do so.

If the Browns win, they’ll move into first place in the AFC North heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

For the time being, they would have the tiebreaker advantage over both the Ravens and the Bengals.

The Vikings and Bears will play their regular Monday night game.

Both teams will be featured on national television for the second consecutive week.

Minnesota is coming off a 36-28 Thursday Night Football victory over Pittsburgh, while Chicago is coming off a 45-30 loss to Green Bay last Sunday night.

The Vikings must win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC.

The game will begin at 8:15 p.m.

ESPN at 2:00 p.m. ET

