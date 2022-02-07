On Monday, Odell Beckham was surprised by a former teammate.

On Monday, Odell Beckham was taken aback by an ex-teammate.

Odell Beckham Jr., the star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, may no longer be teammates with Jarvis Landry.

Despite this, the two remain close.

On Monday, Landry paid Beckham a surprise visit during his Super Bowl press conference.

“What’s up, man?” Landry enquires.

“What is going on?” says Beckham.

“I don’t have any questions for you, man,” Landry says.

But let me begin by saying that you are deserving of this opportunity.

You have earned this opportunity.

You’ve invested countless hours to get to where you are now.

Everything happened right in front of my eyes.

You have scars to show where you came from and where you are now.

This is a fantasy that you are bringing to fruition.

I just wanted to express my admiration for you by coming on here.

There are so many people who are rooting for you at every turn.

Use your light as much as possible.

Keep being a blessing to others.”

“… Aside from Pops, no man has ever come into my life and had the effect and impact that you have had on making me a better person, player, and man, soon-to-be father, brother, and lover.” Beckham.

You’ve shown me the way to the light, and I adore you. This is our time.

As a result, I’m grateful for your visit.”

“Go get ’em, bro,” Landry says.

Watch the video below to see the exchange.

