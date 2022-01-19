On Monday, Peyton Manning mocked former NFL head coach Rex Ryan.

On Monday, Peyton Manning made fun of his former NFL head coach.

On the ESPN “ManningCast” with his brother Eli, Peyton Manning has demonstrated a willingness to be brutally honest about current NFL teams.

He went after former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge during Monday’s telecast.

Manning recalled a questionable call by Judge earlier in the season after the Los Angeles Rams dialed up a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter of their Wild Card round playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the Giants’ regular season finale against the Washington Football Team, the Hall of Fame quarterback mocked Judge’s decision to call a quarterback sneak of his own on third-and-9 from his own five-yard line.

Peyton joked, “At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line, unlike the Giants who sneak it down in the open field.”

Eli, a former member of the New York Giants, tried hard not to fall for his older brother’s bait.

He replied to Peyton’s jab with, “No comment.”

