On Monday, the Bears will have two notable interviews.

On Monday, the Bears have two notable interviews.

The search for a new head coach and general manager for the Chicago Bears has begun.

On Monday, two Colts employees will be interviewed for the position.

Matt Eberflus, the defensive coordinator, will interview for the head coaching position, while Ed Dodds, the assistant general manager, will interview for the GM position.

Eberflus has always interviewed for the Jaguars’ head coaching position, which is currently open.

This week in Chicago, Doug Pederson, Brian Flores, Brian Daboll, and Jim Caldwell have all been interviewed.

Since his release from the Miami Heat, Flores has been in high demand.

He’s had multiple job interviews and appears to be on the verge of becoming a head coach next season.

Despite leading the Dolphins to eight wins in their last nine games over the last two years, he was let go.

These are the kinds of hires that Chicago needs to make if they want to build a team around quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago finished the season with a 6-11 record, and both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace were fired last week.

