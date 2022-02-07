On Monday, the Giants signed a veteran quarterback.

On Monday, the Giants added a veteran quarterback to their roster.

Davis Webb was a third-round draft pick of the New York Giants once upon a time.

He’s now back with the group.

Following a visit to the Giants, Webb was signed to a reservefutures contract.

Webb spent the previous three seasons as a third-string quarterback with the Buffalo Bills.

In 2021, he only played one game, kneeling twice for minus-three yards each time.

Webb was a member of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, who is now the head coach of the Giants.

He also worked under the supervision of Joe Schoen, the assistant general manager who is now the new general manager of New York.

Webb is presumably being brought in by Daboll and Schoen because he is familiar with the offensive system they will employ.

The former Texas Tech and Cal quarterback could be in line for a backup role with the Giants.

Webb was the third-string quarterback behind Eli Manning and Geno Smith during his first stint with the New York Giants.

The Giants wanted to get Webb some game reps late in the 2017 season, but Manning’s benching for Smith was botched, making that impossible.

Webb did not play in a game for the Giants in 2018 and was released at the end of training camp.

Before joining the Bills, he spent the 2018 season with the Jets.

