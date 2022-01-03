On Monday, the Lakers are expected to complete a three-team trade.

On Monday morning in the NBA trade market, the Los Angeles Lakers made a splash.

We learned last week that the Los Angeles Lakers were trading veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine.

Los Angeles planned to waive Valentine to make room on the roster, according to additional details.

Surprisingly, the deal hasn’t been completed yet.

We now understand why.

The Los Angeles Lakers have added the New York Knicks to their trade.

Valentine is now on his way to the Knicks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, while Rondo remains in Cleveland.

It’s unclear what the Lakers stand to gain from this, but there must be some kind of carrot.

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday