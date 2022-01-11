On Monday, the NFL community reacted to Doug Pederson’s injury.

The Chicago Bears fired Matt Nagy earlier this week.

Despite the fact that the position was recently created, management has wasted no time in finding a replacement.

The Bears plan to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for their open position, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

For this year’s coaching cycle, Pederson has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said in December that Pederson is “rejuvenated” and looking for a new opportunity in the league.

NFL fans took to Twitter after learning that Pederson was on Chicago’s radar.

“I’m fine with it,” one fan suggested, “but why not hire a general manager first and let him in on the hiring process?”