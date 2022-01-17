On Monday, the Patriots signed six players to long-term contracts.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time in getting ready for the offseason of 2022.

New England agreed to “future” contracts with a number of players on Monday.

“The Patriots have announced that five practice squad players have signed “future” contracts for 2022: WR Tre Nixon, WR Kristian Wilkerson, RB Devine Ozigbo, GT Will Sherman, and K Quinn Nordin,” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

