On NFL Overtime, Colin Cowherd Expresses His True Feelings

Colin Cowherd is under fire for his latest stance on the NFL’s overtime regulations.

Since the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round game against the Bills on Sunday night, the NFL’s overtime system has been scrutinized.

After Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on their first drive, the rules didn’t allow Josh Allen to even touch the ball in overtime.

With the current overtime rules in place, there have been 11 overtime games in the playoffs.

In those games, the team that won the coin toss is 10-1.

Something must be altered.

Colin Cowherd, on the other hand, does not agree.

On Monday morning, Cowherd sent a tweet to the overtime whiners telling them to stop whining.

