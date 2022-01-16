On NFL’s Nickelodeon Broadcast, Watch This NSFW Moment

Over the last few years, the NFL has expanded its reach to include Nickelodeon, a children’s cable network.

The NFL was unable to make today’s playoff game suitable for all ages, unfortunately.

There was a notable NSFW moment during the first half of the Cowboys-49ers game.

After a play, 49ers tight end George Kittle could be heard dropping a clear F-bomb.

This isn’t the first time someone in the NFL has dropped an F-bomb.

During last year’s Bears-Saints game, Cordarrelle Patterson yelled the word into the referee’s microphone.

However, Nickelodeon fans are well aware that such antics are frowned upon.

They’re also having a great time imagining how Nick’s executives are reacting right now.

After what happened with Patterson last year, some believe it might as well be a tradition:

