On NFL’s Nickelodeon Broadcast, Watch This NSFW Moment
Over the last few years, the NFL has expanded its reach to include Nickelodeon, a children’s cable network.
The NFL was unable to make today’s playoff game suitable for all ages, unfortunately.
There was a notable NSFW moment during the first half of the Cowboys-49ers game.
After a play, 49ers tight end George Kittle could be heard dropping a clear F-bomb.
This isn’t the first time someone in the NFL has dropped an F-bomb.
During last year’s Bears-Saints game, Cordarrelle Patterson yelled the word into the referee’s microphone.
However, Nickelodeon fans are well aware that such antics are frowned upon.
They’re also having a great time imagining how Nick’s executives are reacting right now.
After what happened with Patterson last year, some believe it might as well be a tradition:
Watch: NSFW Moment On NFL’s Nickelodeon Broadcast
Watch: NSFW Moment On NFL’s Nickelodeon Broadcast
why Nick doesn’t just turn off the field mics for their broadcasts I don’t know https://t.co/B5yJ1Eo3ie
— kam (@kampagnepapi) January 16, 2022
wouldn’t be the first time lolpic.twitter.com/qASVrMNIbLhttps://t.co/PwVfHWvCbx
— Nhat Hoang (@NhatHoangRBLX) January 16, 2022
The People’s Tight End, giving the kids what they want. https://t.co/UQIoccdxWG
— TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 16, 2022
2nd straight year! It’s a tradition now https://t.co/DxrQcNcpsO
— Matt (@MattJ_Morrison) January 16, 2022