On one condition .. Huddersfield agrees to continue Ramadan Subhi with Al-Ahly

A source in Al-Ahly Club revealed that Huddersfield Town officials agreed to keep their player Ramadan Sobhi for a new season in the ranks of the Red Castle.

The source reported to “Tournaments” that Huddersfield agreed to keep Subhi for a new season on loan, on condition that the player extend his contract for two more seasons for the English club.

He continued that the player was informed by his agent Nader Shawqi of this condition to agree to his stay with the Red Fort.

It is noteworthy that Al-Ahly recently sought to keep the Egyptian Olympic team captain in his ranks for a new season.