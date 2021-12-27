On paper, Man United’s central defensive partnership appears to be a dream, but after Newcastle’s disaster, Rangnick will be having nightmares.

On paper, Ralf Rangnick’s central defensive partnership with Manchester United should be the least of his concerns.

An £80 million England international who helped his country reach a major final this summer, as well as a four-time Champions League winner and winner of the French World Cup.

But, for the time being, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane remain a puzzle for United’s interim German coach to solve.

With Victor Lindelof ruled out due to a positive Covid test, the return of Varane, 28, to the starting lineup after suffering a hamstring injury on November 2 was seen as a big plus.

However, his performance alongside Maguire in a dreadful loss to Newcastle only highlights how far United still has to go to reclaim their former glory.

With an equalizer, Edinson Cavani saved his defenders, but the Magpies should have made Maguire and Varane pay for multiple fouls in front of their own goal to pile the pressure on.

Even though the Sports Direct signs were removed from St James’ Park, Maguire and Varane appeared to be bargain buys.

Pre-match, all the talk was about Eddie Howe’s Toon and their dreadful defensive record – a league-high 41 goals conceded so far, with stats on par with predecessor Steve Bruce.

Ironically, ex-Red Devils captain and centre back Bruce, 60, could have put in a better defensive performance for Rangnick’s struggling United last night.

Both Maguire and Varane were jittery, stumbling and fumbling over every decision, fearful and vulnerable in the face of any opponent, clueless and calamitous on and off the field.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute opener was the Rangnick era’s first goal – and what a shambles it was.

After letting in a slew of goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the two clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Norwich before their 16-day layoff were most certainly false indicators of progress.

Sean Longstaff shoved Varane off the ball before Maguire allowed Saint-Maximin to cut inside and dig a shot past David De Gea.

Callum Wilson pushed Maguire out of his own box and doubled Newcastle’s lead, only for the offside flag to save the United captain’s blushes.

The best part of Maguire’s night was the relief he felt when Wilson was forced off with an injury before halftime.

Varane, on the other hand, will have Saint-Maximin nightmares for weeks.

Varane made another mistake after the break when he lost sight of Saint-Maximin…

