On Returning To Soldier Field, Saquon Barkley Expresses His Emotions

Saquon Barkley’s 2020 season was cut short and his NFL career was jeopardized the last time he played a game at Soldier Field.

Barkley tore his right ACL last season in Week 2 while attempting to elude Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson.

Barkley was able to return for the start of the 2021 season, but he has not looked like the player he was prior to the injury.

For the first time since being injured, he’ll return to Chicago on Sunday.

The New York Giants running back said this afternoon that he has tried to forget about his previous game against the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Barkley said, “I try not to think about it.”

“However, it occurred.

I guess I don’t try to think about it as much as I did last year, but this is a different season.”

