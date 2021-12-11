On Saturday, everyone was making the same joke about Urban Meyer.

On Saturday, everyone made the same Urban Meyer joke.

Urban Meyer’s time in Jacksonville may be coming to an end.

According to a Saturday report from NFLcom, tensions are high in Jacksonville right now due to the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach’s coaching tendencies.

Meyer and the Jaguars have had a tough start to the season.

The squabbles are said to have spilled over into the locker room.

According to an NFLcom report:

So, there you have it.

It’s going to be a fun afternoon on Sunday…

On social media, many fans joke that the Jaguars players might make a final stand against Meyer on Sunday.

Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after just one tumultuous season. At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January. (A spokesman for Khan declined comment for this story.) But sources say Meyer’s repeated public comments shifting blame to players and coaches amid the team’s 2-10 season have exacerbated frustration in the building with his hard-charging and sometimes condescending approach — a style that many observers believed wouldn’t work in the NFL even before the Jaguars hired him.

