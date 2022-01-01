On Saturday Morning, a Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away.

On Saturday morning, a legendary NFL head coach died.

With the passing of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone, the football world has lost several significant figures in recent days.

On Saturday morning, however, the football world lost yet another legendary figure.

Dan Reeves, a long-serving NFL coach, died early this morning, according to multiple reports.

He had passed away at the age of 77.

On Saturday morning, reporter Alex Marvez delivered the sad news.

“Dan Reeves, who was 77 years old, died early this morning.

As a player and assistant coach for the @DallasCowboys, he won two Super Bowl rings. As a head coach for the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons, he won 201 games (including 11 in the playoffs) and made four Super Bowl appearances.

Not only is he an NFL legend, but he is also a fantastic human being.

“Rest in peace.”

Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

