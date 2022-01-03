On Saturday, the Cowboys will reveal whether or not they intend to sit their starters.

On Saturday, the Cowboys will reveal if they plan to sit starters.

The Dallas Cowboys have only one regular-season game left, so they don’t have much to play for in Week 18.

The NFC East champions, who have already secured a home game in the Wild Card round, will need a lot of help to climb the conference standings next weekend.

The Cowboys (11-5) still have a game against the Eagles (9-7) to play.

The NFL announced yesterday that the NFC East game will be rescheduled for Saturday, January 5th.

at 8:15 p.m. ET on November 8th

However, it’s unclear whether Dallas will use its starting lineup in Week 18.

According to Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president, the NFC East champions have no plans to sit players as of Monday.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Jones said, “Not at this time.”

“I believe we’ll be fully prepared to go.

… We need to keep the momentum going and improve our execution.”

