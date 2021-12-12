On Saturday, the Falcons released veteran running back Darren Sproles.

On Saturday, the Falcons released veteran running back.

On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons released a veteran running back.

According to reports, Wayne Gallman, a 27-year-old running back, was waived by the NFC South franchise on Saturday afternoon.

Since 2017, the veteran NFL running back has been in the league.

Gallman, who was drafted in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2017, has previously played for the Giants and the 49ers.

This season, Gallman played for both the 49ers and the Falcons.

On Saturday afternoon, Atlanta officially waived him.

