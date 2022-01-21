On Saturday, the Giants “expect” to interview two candidates.

The New York Giants are reportedly working quickly to narrow down their head coaching finalists now that they have hired a general manager.

And the two coaches on their radar for this weekend have a close relationship with the new hire.

The Giants are expected to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, the interviews will be conducted by newly-appointed general manager Joe Schoen, who is currently in Buffalo.

Daboll is widely credited with quarterback Josh Allen’s meteoric rise to the top of the NFL.

He’s quickly become a wildly popular candidate, thanks to his years of experience working under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban before joining the Bills.

Frazier has re-energized the Bills defense and is regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the league. He has 3.5 years of head coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings and is 21-32-1 overall.

