On Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling was forced to apologize after Paul Merson crunched on Sweet Chilli crisps in the background.

JEFF STELLING expressed regret to Sky Sports viewers after Paul Merson was caught on camera munching on his crisps.

When colleague Merson distracted presenter Stelling, 66, he was still reading out the halftime scores.

The rustling in the background was revealed to be Merson tucking into a refreshment by Stelling.

“You could hear sweet chilli and pepper crisps from Paul Merson in the background,” Stelling explained.

“As you can see, there are two packets in front of him on his desk!”

“And Merson said before we went on the air, ‘I’m going on a diet right now.'”

“Wow, that was one successful New Year’s resolution! It was completed before 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day!”

This isn’t the first time Merson has gotten in the way by munching on crisps this season.

He did it again in November, when half-time scores were being read out, and Stelling chastised him.

“You may have briefly heard some interference as we were going to the commercial break and I was finishing with the scores… and this is the reason,” Stelling joked as he held up the packet of Proper Chips to the camera.

“At the time, they were in Paul Merson’s hands, and he was eating his crisps.”

“And you know what’s the worst part? They’re barbecue lentils!”

“For the love of God, what happened to salt and vinegar! What kind of man are you these days?”

