On Sunday, a 61-yard field goal was made by an NFL kicker.
The Houston Texans beat the Seattle Seahawks today with a game-winning field goal from veteran kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to end the first half.
As time expired, Fairbairn hit a 61-yard field goal to send the Texans into halftime down 16-13.
His five-year career’s longest kick.
Fairbairn’s previous career long was 55 yards, which he had in his rookie season of 2017.
Ka’imi Fairbairn from SIXTY-ONE 🦵
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ba3emm8twF
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2021