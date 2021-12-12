On Sunday, a 61-yard field goal was made by an NFL kicker.

The Houston Texans beat the Seattle Seahawks today with a game-winning field goal from veteran kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to end the first half.

As time expired, Fairbairn hit a 61-yard field goal to send the Texans into halftime down 16-13.

His five-year career’s longest kick.

Fairbairn’s previous career long was 55 yards, which he had in his rookie season of 2017.

