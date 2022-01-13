On Sunday, a former 49ers player predicts a rout.

On Sunday, a former 49ers player forecasts a rout.

On Sunday, two of the NFL’s most storied franchises will meet in a Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Former 49ers running back Tom Rathman made his prediction for this Wild Card matchup during an appearance on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac Show” on Wednesday.

Not only does Rathman believe the 49ers will beat the Cowboys, but he also believes his former team will have the upper hand.

Rathman predicted, “I think they’re going to kick the s–t out of them.”

“I believe they will be able to take advantage of their defense.”

Dan Quinn is a great defensive coach, and I’m sure he’ll have a game plan.

When you’re playing Kyle Shanahan, I think the play design, all the different things, all the twists you have to prepare for can be a burden.

“You have no idea what to work on.”

