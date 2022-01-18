On Sunday, a Jaguars player was reportedly arrested.

On Sunday, a Jaguars player is said to have been arrested.
On Sunday, a Jaguars defender was charged with a second-degree felony.
Jacksonville linebacker Lerentee McCray allegedly made an “obscene hand gesture” towards a police officer, according to reports.
Then he sped away from a traffic stop.
McCray is said to have clocked speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
According to authorities, the 31-year-old swerved across three lanes in an attempt to elude police, and was eventually arrested and booked into jail before being released on a (dollar)5,000 bond.
