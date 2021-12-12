On Sunday afternoon, Cowboys fans have one major worry.

In a crucial NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Washington Football Team 27-8.

The Cowboys’ fan base, on the other hand, is in a bad way.

While the Cowboys’ defense was outstanding on Sunday, forcing multiple turnovers and scoring a big touchdown, the offense has struggled.

On offense, the Cowboys have as much talent as anyone, but they haven’t been able to complete many drives so far this season.

To say the least, it’s been aggravating.

Cowboys Fans Have 1 Major Concern On Sunday Afternoon

The Cowboys have a 24-0 lead vs. Washington and it’s safe to say the offense still has not found its mojo. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys – The Mighty Dallas Cowboys Offense – got the ball on the Washington 25 to start their drive. And they had to settle for a field goal. Unacceptable. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 12, 2021

For the first time today the Cowboys offense was in a spot where the team needed them to do a little something. Pretty disappointing to punt. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys offense just ain’t it right now. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 12, 2021

The #Cowboys offense continues to look a tad off. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 12, 2021