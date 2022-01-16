On Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers will suffer a significant loss on defense.

Sean Murphy-Bunting will be out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon.

Murphy-Bunting has a hamstring injury.

He joined third-string quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, running backs Ronald Jones II and Kenjon Barner, guard Nick Leverett, and tight end Codey McElroy on the Bucs’ inactive list.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette will also be out of today’s game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The loss of Murphy-Bunting is a significant one for a defense that has been plagued by injuries.

Both cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Lavonte David are in the lineup, but both are hurt and may be limited.

Bucs Announce Notable Loss On Defense For Sunday Afternoon

