On Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world.

The Colts stunned the NFL on Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts needed only to beat the NFL’s worst team to clinch the playoffs going into today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They now appear to be out of contention for the playoffs.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Jaguars have a 26-3 lead over the Colts.

The Colts are on the verge of missing the playoffs if they lose to the Jaguars.

To avoid spending mid-January at home, they’d have to lose several very specific teams.

Both sides of the ball are to blame for the possible loss.

Indy’s defense is having trouble stopping rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the offense is making costly mistakes in key situations.

The NFL world can’t believe what’s going on at TIAA Bank Field right now.

Indianapolis was favored by two touchdowns and now faces the possibility of missing the playoffs.

And Twitter users aren’t afraid to remind the Colts at every opportunity:

There Wentz the Colts’ playoff chances. I’m sorry. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) January 9, 2022

The Colts losing a win-and-in game to a 2-14 franchise with fans wearing clown wigs would be one of the most embarrassing losses since the merger. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 9, 2022

Colts fans: “All we have to do is beat the Jags to get into the playoffs? That’s easy money right?” The Colts: pic.twitter.com/t92CvcUZhw — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2022