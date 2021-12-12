On Sunday afternoon, the NFL world was terrified by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs Terrified The NFL World On Sunday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be on the rise again in the NFL.

For the majority of the season, Kansas City hasn’t been very good.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, may be heating up in time for the playoffs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are cruising past the Raiders, 28-0.

On Sunday afternoon, Arrowhead Stadium was absolutely thrashed.

The Chiefs may be back, and the NFL world should take notice.

NFL World Terrified By The Chiefs On Sunday Afternoon

Chiefs are on a 52-0 run against the Raiders, going back to the 3rd quarter of Week 10. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 12, 2021

The Chiefs are back in the end zone as Clyde Edwards-Helaire sprints around the edge for a 5-yard touchdown. KC 21, LV 0 12:13 left in the second quarter That was a 7-play, 80-yard TD drive. Hill, Kelce and Pringle all contributed with double-digit gains. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 12, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are back. #ChiefsKingdompic.twitter.com/uvHT7zoa1Y — Belly Up Football 🏈 (@BellyUpFootball) December 12, 2021

CEH TD 🙌 When can we confirm that the Chiefs are back? 🤨

pic.twitter.com/fakRGOGR4G — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) December 12, 2021

The #Chiefs are a scary team again. But their defense is the reason this time. It’s weird#NFL#ChiefsKingdom — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) December 12, 2021