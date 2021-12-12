On Sunday, Alvin Kamara made NFL history as the first African-American running back in the league’s history.

On Sunday, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints made NFL history in his first game back after a four-week layoff.

On the Saints’ first drive against the New York Jets, Kamara caught two passes.

The first catch of his career was his 359th, breaking the league record for the most receptions by a running back in their first five seasons.

Former San Francisco 49ers star Roger Craig held the previous record, which Kamara shattered.

Alvin Kamara Made NFL Running Back History On Sunday

